Cibc World Markets Corp Has $43.60 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $43,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,665. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,906.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

