Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.80. 20,271,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,046,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.31. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.