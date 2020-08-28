Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 10,920 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 786,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $56,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. 2,468,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

