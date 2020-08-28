Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 216,805 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,805 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of Baxter International worth $21,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. 2,516,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,888. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit