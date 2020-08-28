Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 7,101 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 13.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 23.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.66. 3,043,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

