Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,389 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $40,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 12,596,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,544,439. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

