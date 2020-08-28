Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,367 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $130,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 33.8% in the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $8,256,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 19.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $424,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.63. 7,282,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,080,604. The firm has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

