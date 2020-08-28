Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82,711 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $206,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.66. 17,107,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,886,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $836.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

