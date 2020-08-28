Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 115,252 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,252 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

