Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 122,118 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,118 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 443,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,580,000 after buying an additional 885,854 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 2,643,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

