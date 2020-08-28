Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 137,354 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 137,354 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 254,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.54. 11,008,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,448,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

