Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 42,745 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,058 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 42,745 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $32,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.87. 1,547,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.