Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,422 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $51,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $204.48. 4,580,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,773,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $207.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.