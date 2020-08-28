Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,411 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $78,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $107.86. 5,699,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,906. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

