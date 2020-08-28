Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $523.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,309. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.