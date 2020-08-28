Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,774 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $366.83. 509,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.08 and a 200 day moving average of $305.76. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $367.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

