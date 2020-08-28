Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,417 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,086. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

