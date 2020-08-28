Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $702,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,954,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973,154. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

