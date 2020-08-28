Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,315 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,315 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,613,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

