Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,292 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 32,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.43 and a 200 day moving average of $251.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

