Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,830 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after buying an additional 2,644,292 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 55.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after buying an additional 553,721 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,182,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,014,000 after buying an additional 315,627 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 274,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

