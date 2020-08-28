Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,989 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,989 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.90. 1,261,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,124. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

