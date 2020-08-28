Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 406,999 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406,999 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 2.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Open Text worth $49,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Open Text by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,014,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425,172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Open Text by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Open Text by 41.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Open Text by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Open Text by 15.7% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after purchasing an additional 560,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Veritas Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.18. 483,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

