Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,501 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,501 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.