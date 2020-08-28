Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,991 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. 16,541,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,953,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

