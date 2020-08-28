ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $28.79 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,920 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,302. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

