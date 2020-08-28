ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Syneos Health worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Cfra lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Also, Director John M. Dineen bought 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,722 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.