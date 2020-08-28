ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 50,252 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,252 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,913 shares of company stock worth $1,813,223. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. 42,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,571. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

