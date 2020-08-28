ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 200,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.08. 8,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

