ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

CHCT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.48%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

