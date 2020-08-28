Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,499 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $72,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,401,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,997,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

