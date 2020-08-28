Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Up 6.9%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.03. 178,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 276,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $754.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

