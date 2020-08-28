Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Up 6.9%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.03. 178,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 276,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $754.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.
