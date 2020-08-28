Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.22. 30,173,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

