Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,977 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

Watsco stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,869. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $246.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

