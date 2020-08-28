Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 889 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,006,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.