Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 356,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

