Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 9.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.29% of Copart worth $55,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 115.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

CPRT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. 844,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

