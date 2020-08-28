Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Boosted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corning by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

GLW stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. 6,193,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

