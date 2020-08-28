CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 2.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $2,745,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $852.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.99 and a beta of 1.15. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $783.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.25.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

