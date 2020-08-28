Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.36. 2,220,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $347.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

