CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

