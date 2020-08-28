Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.86.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,329 shares of company stock worth $25,132,525. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 59.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 115,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,526,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 48.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.00. 1,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.73. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.