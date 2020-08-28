Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.86.
CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.
In related news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,329 shares of company stock worth $25,132,525. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CACC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.00. 1,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.73. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.
About Credit Acceptance
Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.
