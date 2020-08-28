Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. Cree’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cree by 163.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

