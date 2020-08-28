Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 116.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,825 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Crowdstrike worth $56,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,834,000 after acquiring an additional 808,678 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,602,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $2,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,038,412 shares of company stock valued at $934,267,140. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $118.64. 3,598,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,473. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

