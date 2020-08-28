DAPS Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, SWFT and txbit.io. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $217,297.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.05492612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitbox, txbit.io, STEX and Bitmart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.