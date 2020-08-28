Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) were up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 1,845,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,289,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

