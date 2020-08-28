Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 3.8% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.