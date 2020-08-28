DRH Investments Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DRH Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.0% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.05 on Thursday, hitting $1,634.33. 1,860,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,524.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,386.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,659.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.