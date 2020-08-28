EDC Blockchain [old] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $34.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,509.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.98 or 0.02337021 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00643343 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003764 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] (CRYPTO:EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain . The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

