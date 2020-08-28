Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 143,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 394,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Edison Nation as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison Nation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison Nation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit