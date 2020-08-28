Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 143,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 394,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.
Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.
About Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT)
Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Edison Nation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison Nation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.