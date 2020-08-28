Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 143,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 394,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Edison Nation as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

